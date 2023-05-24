Spring Grove man critically injured in crash Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Grove man was critically injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Houston County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. in Spring Grove. A Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on County Road 4 attempting to turn eastbound on Highway 44 when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Highway 44.

The driver of the motorcycle, 64-year-old Mark Peterson of Spring Grove, was taking to Gunderson Medical Center in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries, according to MSP. The extent of his injuries are unknown. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck, 36-year-old Timothy Morken of Spring Grove, was not injured.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by Spring Grove Fire and Ambulance.