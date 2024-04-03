Sports betting bill twist

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The latest twist in the legislature’s sports betting issue is something called “historical horse racing,” otherwise known as betting on horse races that have already happened.

It may sound unusual, but it happens in several states and the Minnesota Racing Commission has approved HHR machines.

Historical horse racing bets are placed in machines that offer thousands of races that have already been run.

The bettor doesn’t know the name of the race, the horses or jockeys, but can get anonymous information and odds to help place wagers.

“They put together a race card just like they would if you came to a day at the races at Canterbury or Running Aces,” said Taro Ito, the CEO of Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack in Columbus, Minn. “It’s a nine-field, you know, nine-race card. And then you can go and handicap each one of those races individually if you so choose.”

But the author of a sports betting bill in the legislature says there’s no way it will ever be legalized in the state.

“There is no universe in which any bill leaving this committee is going to authorize historical horse racing at the tracks. That’s a total non-starter. Will not happen. Will not be part of the sports betting deal. Bright red line in the sand,” said Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids).

Four out of five members of the Minnesota Racing Commission voted in favor of HHR, saying what’s being proposed are not games of chance, but skill.