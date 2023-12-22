SPARK honors celebrations around the world

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Throughout December, the SPARK Children’s Museum in Rochester has been honoring the many cultural heritages within the community today.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy a lesson in piñata making. The lesson gave kids and their families a chance to expand their own traditions while learning more about how the holidays are celebrated all around the world.

“What we’re doing today with the piñatas is uh celebrating Las Posadas, which is a celebration that most of the uh Latin American communities celebrate the seven days before Christmas,” said Makeila Nyman, a SPARK education coordinator.

On Friday, kids will have a chance to write their letters to Santa, as well as decorate their envelopes for added festive fun.

Beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 the Kwanzaa celebration will begin with drums and the seven pillars unity chain which will continue through Dec. 30.