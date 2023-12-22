Southland student selected for Page Program in Spring 2024

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota House of Representatives accepted Brynn Sathre, a junior at Southland High School in Adams, into the Page Program.

The program gives Minnesota high school students a chance to visit the capitol and walk in the shoes of the state’s legislative process over a week.

Through their week long stay in St. Paul, Page Program participants will engage in a wide variety of activities designed to provide them a better understanding the state government, public policy, public service, politics and much more.

Participants are selected each fall based on a formal process; students submit an application, faculty recommendation and an essay.

Representative Patricia Mueller (R) wrote Sathre’s letter of recommendation.

“I’m really excited because Adams and Southland, their not really like, they are kind of small schools so not everybody knows about us,” said Sathre. “But going up there, and being able to represent a small town, that’s really really important and it means a lot to me.”

Sathre was estatic when she opened her acceptance letter. She said she likes government and is excited to get a first hand experience in the state’s political process.

Brynn Sathre will visit the capitol from May 6 to 10 in 2024.