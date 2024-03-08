Southern border fentanyl bill passes House

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Rep. Angie Craig (DFL-Minn) spearheaded legislation aiming to end the illegal transfer of fentanyl across the southern border.

H.R. 6280 would require border protection agencies to update manuals at least every three years, ensuring officers are informed on how both humans and drugs are smuggled through ports of entry.

The legislation passed unanimously in the House.