Southern border fentanyl bill passes House

(ABC 6 News) – Rep. Angie Craig (DFL-Minn) spearheaded legislation aiming to end the illegal transfer of fentanyl across the southern border.

H.R. 6280 would require border protection agencies to update manuals at least every three years, ensuring officers are informed on how both humans and drugs are smuggled through ports of entry.

Republicans and Democrats just came together to unanimously pass my END FENTANYL Act through the House.



My bipartisan bill increases transparency requirements for Customs & Border Protection to ensure we’re doing all we can to stop drug trafficking through ports of entry. — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) March 8, 2024

The legislation passed unanimously in the House.