South Dakota ends reciprocity agreement with U of M

(ABC 6 News) – South Dakota will officially end its tuition reciprocity agreement with Minnesota at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

The 1970s-era agreement allowed Minnesota residents to pay in-state tuition to attend a South Dakota public university, and vice versa.

But now, students from South Dakota will face out-of-state tuition to attend Minnesota universities, in an effort to retain students within the Rushmore state.

However, Minnesota students will still receive a reduced tuition rate.

The U of M currently has reciprocity agreements with Wisconsin, North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada.