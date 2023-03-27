South African band 29:11 to perform at Lourdes High School

(ABC 6 News) – If there is one universal language that everyone can understand, it’s likely music. Monday, a local high school is welcoming an international music group to work with choir students.

The South African based 29:11 is touring the Midwest and has made their way across the Twin Cities. Now, they are stopping by Lourdes High School to share songs and experiences from their native country.

In addition to performing, 29:11 engages with students of all ages through educational programming. This includes musical experiences, workshops, sharing the history of Africa, and discussing racial injustice and reconciliation.

29:11 will have an afternoon performance for students on Monday. LHS choir students will join them for a public performance at Lourdes High School Monday night. That performance starts at 7:00 p.m.