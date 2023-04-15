Some systems are running at Rochester Public Schools following cyberattack

(ABC 6 News) – A week later and students and staff are still dealing with the impacts of a cyberattack at Rochester Public Schools.

In a letter to parents, the district says ACT and MCA testing scheduled for Saturday and next week has been postponed.

The district is working with leaders at the Department of Education to plan how to move forward with testing.

This week students and teachers were without technology after a cyberattack last week forced the district to shut down its network including internet. The district says it is making progress and school phones, some office machines and heating and cooling systems are back in order. The district also provided hot spots to all sites to help with office support.

Officials ask families remain patient and thank everyone for their understanding and flexibility.



