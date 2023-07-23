Some North Iowa pools reopening this week following lifeguard certification issues

(ABC 6 News) – This week, several North Iowa pools are set to re-open following lifeguard certification issues from the American Red Cross.

Some of the pools affected included the Mason City Family Aquatic Center, the Nora Springs Aquatic Center and the Hampton Aquatic Center.

According to Facebook, the Mason City Family Aquatic Center is hosting lifeguard certification courses Sunday, July 23, and Monday, July 24, at its pool for its lifeguards and others from six different pools in the area.

This aquatic center is planning to fully re-open on Tuesday, July 25, as they continue certifying a few more of its lifeguards after the classes, which officials say are full. There may be another class organized in the future.

In a Facebook Post, officials with the Mason City Family Aquatic Center said:

All Session 3 lessons will still be happening. We will have lessons Tuesday, July 25th through Friday, July 28th for the first week and then will have them Monday, July 31st through Thursday, August 3rd for the second week. Tiny Tot will still have their same days and times for Session 3.

Lastly, we want to shout out all the local pools and their staff that were affected by this. Everyone has worked quickly and cooperatively to get our pools back open as soon as possible. Hope to see everyone on Tuesday!

The Nora Springs Aquatic Center will be open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for open swim only. This is because managers are still working to train other lifeguards. Swim lessons, aerobics and other extra scheduling is undetermined at this point.

The Hampton Aquatic Center will not re-open just yet, but in a Facebook post officials say half of its staff will be certified this week and the other half the following week. When it does re-open, it may have shortened hours with the smaller staff until all lifeguards are back and certified. An official re-open day is expected to be released when its first round of certifications are completed.

Many lifeguards in Iowa received notice late Thursday night that their American Red Cross certifications were invalidated due to an issue with a certain Red Cross instructor. This caused several pools in Northern Iowa to shut down Friday.

Following the incident, The American Red Cross issued a statement to ABC 6 News that read in part:

As part of our ongoing commitment to water safety, the Red Cross revoked certifications that resulted from a lifeguard instructor in northern Iowa who failed to deliver Lifeguard training classes in accordance with the Red Cross aquatics course curriculum. Any lifeguards who were certified by an instructor affiliated with the Mason City Family YMCA are encouraged to contact the Mason City Family YMCA for more information.