Soldier’s Field playground temporarily closed for improvements

The playground will be temporarily closed as the city makes improvements.

(ABC 6 News) – The east playground at Soldier’s Field Memorial Park will be closing temporarily starting Monday.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department said in a press release, the closure is a key phase in the ongoing enhancements and upgrades being made across the park, as part of the comprehensive Soldier’s Field Memorial Park Project.

The playground is expected to remain closed until May 15.

During the closure period, construction fencing will be used to secure the site for the installation of new playground equipment.

This upgrade is a component of the broader $22 million investment aimed at enriching park amenities and visitor experiences, funded through Federal grants, State of Minnesota grants, the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, and the local park referendum.

“With safety as a top priority, we appreciate the community’s understanding of this temporary closure. The progress being made with the improvements and new additions is exciting and we are eager to complete each of them,” shares Mike Nigbur, Parks & Forestry Division Head.

The community is encouraged to look for more updates as the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Project continues. Those updates can be found here and on City related social media accounts.