Soldiers Field Memorial Park Construction Update

(ABC 6 News) – Upgrades are coming to Soldier’s Field Memorial Park.

Construction continues on the new aquatics center with the installation of slides, a lazy river and lap and wading pools.

Pavement work is also about to begin for a new basketball court.

Visitors to the park are asked to be careful and caution. Make sure to look out for detours and equipment during on-going work on the park’s additions.