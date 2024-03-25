SNOW TOTALS: Biggest snow of the season for many

A powerful late season winter storm brought the biggest snowfall of the season for many in what turned out to be a lackluster winter across Iowa and Minnesota.

Snow began to fall on Saturday night and continued through Sunday. Snowfall rates of 1″ per hour and thundersnow was even reported in southeast Minnesota during Sunday afternoon.

Much of southeast Minnesota received 3-6″ of snow with some reports over 7″. Meanwhile, snow was a little less in north Iowa where reports came in around 1-3″

Snow map below courtesy of NOHRSC.