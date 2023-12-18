Sleigh Rides keep holiday spirit going at Forager Brewery

On Sunday, over two hundred people were at Forager to hop on quick sleigh rides of their own. The sleigh rides were provided by Hanson's horse ranch in Preston, and Goldsmith's from Chatfield.

(ABC 6 News) – The weather may not be giving us a white Christmas but a couple of local horse ranchers are providing sleigh rides to make up for it.

Many kids hopping on these sleigh rides did so for the first time, including Johnathon Salsman, of Eyota. He enjoyed the ride a lot, especially since he got a front row seat behind the horses

“The sleigh ride was fun, I liked to sit in the front and look at them,” said Slasman.

Salsman is hopeful the next time he and his family go on a sleigh ride, there will be snow on the ground.