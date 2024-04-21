Six arrested in Mankato following seizure of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl

(ABC 6 News) – The Mankato Department of Public Safety and agents of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in Mankato on Saturday, resulting in the apprehension of six individuals.

According to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force discovered just under 6,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills during the search.

Field tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in these pills, underscoring the danger posed by illicit drug distribution networks.

The Drug Task Force requested charges of 1st-degree sales and 1st-degree possession of a controlled substance for Howard Beacham (30), Kane Vanraalte (29), Daniel Schultz (29), Nyapuot Kuek (30), Wynter Harrison (26) and Levone Adams (40) for their involvement in the possession and distribution of the pills.