Site of Dr. W.W. Mayo’s first medical office is unveiled in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – An event to showcase a new piece of Med City history was unveiled on Third Street Thursday morning.

The site marks the location of where Dr. William Worrall Mayo built his first and only dedicated medical office in Rochester. A business card listing the W.W. Mayo office located on Third Street led to a scavenger hunt through newspapers to pin down the exact site.



“The discovery was that WW Mayo had his first office in a wooden building here. I believe that it’s between 1865 and 1867 then it burned down it was a wooden building a majority of the buildings on this block burned down at that time,” Owner of John Kruesel’s General Merchandise & Auction Company John Kruesel said.

Following the fire, the office was replaced by the D.H. Williams brick building.

Mayo family patriarch Charlie Mayo says his family is honored so many came together to take a glimpse into old Rochester.