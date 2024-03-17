Shed considered total loss after overnight fire in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – An abandoned shed in northeast Rochester was fully engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, it happened around 1:58 a.m. at 1335 48th Street NE.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found the flames had spread to the grass and trees in the area surrounding the structure.

RFD deployed several fire attack handlines off 2 engines and quickly extinguished the spreading brush fires to eliminate the threat of nearby houses being exposed.

Once the grass fire was out, firefighters worked to extinguish flames on the shed.

There were no injuries as result of the fire. RFD searched the building and found no victims.

The shed and its contents are considered a total loss.

The Fire Marshal’s division was on scene to conduct an investigation.

Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.