Severe weather hits Iowa and Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Severe weather storms roared across northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday.

Charles City saw the worst of the storm, with heavy rains throughout the day, even leading to some streets flooding.

However, Iowa State Patrol says it was most worried about the strong winds.

“The main thing today has been – we’re under extreme wind advisory, 30-45 mph winds, 45-mile gusts,” said ISP official Tom Williams.

Those winds were powerful enough to flip a target semi truck on its side, just south of Austin along Hwy 56.

In Albert Lea, lightning struck a tree, causing extensive damage in a residential neighborhood.

Finally, the skies started to clear around 6 p.m. and the sun began to shine once again.

While rain is anticipated to continue throughout the week, it isn’t expected to get to severe levels seen on Tuesday.