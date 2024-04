(ABC 6 News) – The wind blew a Target semi truck on its side near 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

The crash took place on Highway 56 and 205th Street between Austin and Rose Creek, Minnesota.

First responders said the driver was trapped inside the vehicle, but was eventually extricated. The driver’s injuries are unknown.

The truck was back on its axis at about 4 p.m.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.