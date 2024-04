(ABC 6 News) – The first spring storm of the 2024 season toppled a barn in Winneshiek County down to the ground.

A barn in Winneshiek County was toppled by a spring storm on April 16, 2024 (Credit: Winneshiek County Emergency Management & 911 Communications Center)

The Winneshiek County Emergency Management and 911 Communications Center confirmed that no person was injured in the collapse.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy for Decorah assisted at the scene.