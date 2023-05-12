Several Minnesota, Iowa craft breweries win medals at World Beer Cup

By KAALTV
(ABC 6 News) – The World Beer Cup, labeled as the most prestigious beer competition in the world, held its 2023 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday with several craft breweries from Minnesota and Iowa taking home awards.

Three Minnesota craft breweries were awarded medals. They are listed below.

Brewery LocationBeer NameCategoryMedal
Ursa Minor Brewing – DuluthEquanimityIrish-Style Red AleGold
Utepils Brewing – MinneapolisHellesMunich-Style HellesSilver
Bauhaus Brew Labs – MinneapolisDeck JockeyAmerican-Style Sour AleBronze
“It’s thrilling to see Minnesota’s craft brewers continue to excel not only on the national stage, but on the global stage of World Beer Cup,” said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

Four Iowa craft breweries also took home awards with one receiving two gold medals. They are listed below.

BreweryLocationBeer NameCategoryMedal
Backpocket Brewing – CoralvillePumpkin AlePumpkin BeerGold
Confluence Brewing Company – Des MoinesChewBOCKaGermany-Style Bock or MaibockGold
Confluence Brewing Company – Des MoinesOld ChungusWood- and-Barrel-Aged Strong BeerGold
PIVO Brewery – CalmarDecorah Nordic GruitHistorical BeerGold
Lionbridge Brewing – Cedar RapidsOld 17 Irish StoutClassic Irish Style Dry StoutSilver
“The success of these four Iowa breweries on the world stage shows the quality of brewing happening all across the state,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director, Noreen Otto. “Our whole Iowa brewing community is celebrating.”

The World Beer Cup is an annual competition known in the industry as the beer Olympics. The 2023 event included 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries representing 51 countries. 

