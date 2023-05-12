Several Minnesota, Iowa craft breweries win medals at World Beer Cup

(ABC 6 News) – The World Beer Cup, labeled as the most prestigious beer competition in the world, held its 2023 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday with several craft breweries from Minnesota and Iowa taking home awards.

Three Minnesota craft breweries were awarded medals. They are listed below.

Brewery – Location Beer Name Category Medal Ursa Minor Brewing – Duluth Equanimity Irish-Style Red Ale Gold Utepils Brewing – Minneapolis Helles Munich-Style Helles Silver Bauhaus Brew Labs – Minneapolis Deck Jockey American-Style Sour Ale Bronze World Beer Cup

“It’s thrilling to see Minnesota’s craft brewers continue to excel not only on the national stage, but on the global stage of World Beer Cup,” said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

Four Iowa craft breweries also took home awards with one receiving two gold medals. They are listed below.

Brewery – Location Beer Name Category Medal Backpocket Brewing – Coralville Pumpkin Ale Pumpkin Beer Gold Confluence Brewing Company – Des Moines ChewBOCKa Germany-Style Bock or Maibock Gold Confluence Brewing Company – Des Moines Old Chungus Wood- and-Barrel-Aged Strong Beer Gold PIVO Brewery – Calmar Decorah Nordic Gruit Historical Beer Gold Lionbridge Brewing – Cedar Rapids Old 17 Irish Stout Classic Irish Style Dry Stout Silver World Beer Cup

“The success of these four Iowa breweries on the world stage shows the quality of brewing happening all across the state,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director, Noreen Otto. “Our whole Iowa brewing community is celebrating.”

The World Beer Cup is an annual competition known in the industry as the beer Olympics. The 2023 event included 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries representing 51 countries.

To view the complete list of winners, CLICK HERE.