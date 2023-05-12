Several Minnesota, Iowa craft breweries win medals at World Beer Cup
(ABC 6 News) – The World Beer Cup, labeled as the most prestigious beer competition in the world, held its 2023 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday with several craft breweries from Minnesota and Iowa taking home awards.
Three Minnesota craft breweries were awarded medals. They are listed below.
|Brewery – Location
|Beer Name
|Category
|Medal
|Ursa Minor Brewing – Duluth
|Equanimity
|Irish-Style Red Ale
|Gold
|Utepils Brewing – Minneapolis
|Helles
|Munich-Style Helles
|Silver
|Bauhaus Brew Labs – Minneapolis
|Deck Jockey
|American-Style Sour Ale
|Bronze
“It’s thrilling to see Minnesota’s craft brewers continue to excel not only on the national stage, but on the global stage of World Beer Cup,” said Jess Talley, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.
Four Iowa craft breweries also took home awards with one receiving two gold medals. They are listed below.
|Brewery – Location
|Beer Name
|Category
|Medal
|Backpocket Brewing – Coralville
|Pumpkin Ale
|Pumpkin Beer
|Gold
|Confluence Brewing Company – Des Moines
|ChewBOCKa
|Germany-Style Bock or Maibock
|Gold
|Confluence Brewing Company – Des Moines
|Old Chungus
|Wood- and-Barrel-Aged Strong Beer
|Gold
|PIVO Brewery – Calmar
|Decorah Nordic Gruit
|Historical Beer
|Gold
|Lionbridge Brewing – Cedar Rapids
|Old 17 Irish Stout
|Classic Irish Style Dry Stout
|Silver
“The success of these four Iowa breweries on the world stage shows the quality of brewing happening all across the state,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director, Noreen Otto. “Our whole Iowa brewing community is celebrating.”
The World Beer Cup is an annual competition known in the industry as the beer Olympics. The 2023 event included 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries representing 51 countries.
To view the complete list of winners, CLICK HERE.