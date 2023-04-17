Several crashes in southeast Minnesota send multiple people to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Winter made its return on Sunday with snow and ice covered roads as several crashes were reported by the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) sending multiple people to the hospital.

The MSP said just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90 lost control and went into the ditch, striking a culvert near the Highway 63 interchange. Tina Poland, 50, of Webster City, Iowa, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The MSP said road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time.

Another crash was reported by the MSP at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday in Rochester. The MSP said a vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 52 lost control and was struck by a truck hauling a trailer at Civic Center Dr. The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Don Morgan of Rochester, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, 27-year-old Allan Fry of Ossian, Iowa, along with three passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The MSP said road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time.

An hour later, at approximately 6:07 p.m. Sunday, another crash occurred at the I-90/Highway 63 interchange south of Rochester as a vehicle traveling eastbound lost control and struck the guardrail. The driver, 50-year-old Tina Rodriguez of High Forest, Minn., was not injured, however a passenger, 26-year-old Omar Guzman of High Forest, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The MSP said road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time.

A crash in Dodge County just after midnight early Monday morning sent two people to the hospital. The MSP said a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 14 lost control and hit the guardrail at the Highway 56 interchange near Dodge Center. The driver, 23-year-old Wael Alolaywi of Mankato and passenger, 22-year-old Nelly Tezai of Mankato were transported to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. The MSP said road conditions were snow and ice covered at the time.