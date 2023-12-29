Senior living center in Iowa goes viral

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Iowa, one very special group of senior citizens is raising eyebrows across the country.

At Independence Village Senior Living in Waukee, the residents are international social media superstars.

“It’s amazing to me that at 88 years old, I’ve become famous,” said one senior resident.

About a year and a half ago, the community’s life enrichment director asked her residents to star in a couple of TikTok videos.

Millions of likes and views later, their TikTok page has now expanded to include other independent villages from all around the country.

“[The enrichment director] brings the child out in us to have fun. Just because we’re old, doesn’t mean we can’t have fun.”