VA Sec. Denis McDonough visits Albert Lea clinic to promote PACT ACT

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Albert Lea Monday along with Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

They paid a visit to Albert lea VA Clinic where they received a tour of the facility, and recognized for VA employees for the care they provide to veterans.

It was a part of a multi-stop day for the pair as they work to promote new benefits now available under the PACT ACT a bill Sen. Klobuchar helped pass.

“One of the reasons we are here today is to say that it’s not the old VA. We have now women veterans coming in so there’s new specialties and the like and we have also risen to the occasion under Denis’ leadership to get at new illnesses and new diseases,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

The PACT ACT adds benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances. Secretary McDonough, a Minnesota native credits many years of bipartisan support for VA healthcare and benefits that has put them in position to continue to care for veterans.

“And the fact is given that we are in a position now to expand access. We think that investments in the years leading to now get us in a good position to optimize care and make sure we are offering that care in the most efficient way,” said Sec. McDonough.

The secretary says that they have processed over one million claims already this year. For more information on the PACT ACT and the benefits at the VA (Click Here)