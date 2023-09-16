Semi truck driver cuts off motorcyclists in crash Saturday, sending one to the hospital

(ABC 6 News) – One person is in the hospital after a crash involving two motorcyclists and a semi-truck in Albert Lea Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 65 in Freeborn County around 12:15 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi-truck with a trailer was turning left across all southbound lanes of traffic to enter the ramp for Interstate 35.

Two motorcyclists were behind the semi-truck when the driver, 50-year-old Anthony Lacy, began merging across the lanes, causing the motorcyclists to skid and lay down their motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists, 21-year-old Tanner Thompson of Kanawha, Iowa, was sent to Albert Lea Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other motorcyclist, 45-year-old Christopher Stamps of Mason City, Iowa, was not hurt.

Lacy was also not hurt.

The Albert Lea Police Dept., Albert Lea Fire as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.