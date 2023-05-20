Semi crash, loose livestock halts traffic near Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A semi crash near Pine Island sent cows and sheep sprinting across the road.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. near Highway 52 and County Rd. 11.
We are told the semi was traveling north when it blew a tire and crashed busting a whole through the trailer.
Two other trucks were involved — but no one was injured — including the cows.
Traffic did come to a standstill though as the Goodhue County sheriff’s office worked to wrangle the animals.