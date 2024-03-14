SEIU will announce update on possible wage opener agreement with Mayo on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – SEIU Healthcare MN & IA announced they will offer an update on a tentative “wage opener” agreement the union reached with Mayo Hospital – Rochester Methodist Campus on Thursday at noon.

According to SEIU, the agreement would cover nearly 600 laborers at the Methodist Campus.

On Jan. 31, workers held an informational picket with workers and community support to call for an increase in wages for frontline workers at Mayo.

According to the union, workers began bargaining because Mayo previously had “left open” what wage increase third-year workers would receive after contract negotiations in 2022.

SEIU’s bargaining unit represents surgical techs, central service techs, sterile processing techs, linen services, environmental services, patient escorts, Patient Care Assistant and facilities management.

Please check on Thursday for further updates.