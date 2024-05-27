SEIU members will hold informational picket outside St. Mary’s Hospital on May 28th.

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, members of SEIU Healthcare MN and IA at St. Mary’s Hospital plan to picket in their push for fair contracts for 1,600 frontline healthcare workers.

The informational picket will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th. it will take place on the public sidewalk outside of St. Mary’s Hospital, at the Southeast corner of 2 Street and 14th Avenue.

In a press release from the group, member of their bargaining team John Madsen stated “we’re ready to hold this informational picket to show that we are united in demanding that Mayo do right by workers like us so we can continue to be part of providing the world-class care our patients know and deserve.”

A rally will be held from the picket line at 3:30, as workers use the event to kick off voting on cancelling a voluntary “no strike” agreement that’s been in place for 50 years.

Hallie Wallace, the group’s lead bargainer, stressed the important of the vote, saying “we don’t take this vote lightly, because we know it would be a big change for this group; but in the DMC era we have seen Mayo management as more focused on the bottom line and Union avoidance strategies rather than addressing the workplace safety and staffing issues important to our members.”

If the bargaining team does not sign this agreement as part of any contracts, then the group will gain the right to strike in three years time.