Section of Minnesota Highway 5 renamed in honor of Prince

(KSTP) – Part of State Highway 5 between Eden Prairie and Chanhassen is now officially named after Prince.

Governor Tim Walz signed a bill designating a section of the highway as the “Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway” during a ceremony at Paisley Park on Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate overwhelmingly voted last week to honor Prince by renaming the section of the roadway that goes through Chanhassen by a vote of 55-5. It passed the House by a vote of 121-0.

Prince’s Paisley Park studio is located along that stretch of highway and has become a major tourist attraction.

“Prince never asked anybody for anything,” said Prince’s friend, Mark Webster. “I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him. The City of Chanhassen, the State of Minnesota, the world. … He deserves every bit of this.”

There was bipartisan and lyrical support for the bill in the State Capitol.

“Members, or I suppose, ‘dearly beloved,’ we are gathered here today to get through this thing called the 2023 legislative session,” Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, said when introducing the bill. “Though we lost him far too soon, his music and his legacy will live on forever.”

“We never mean to cause you any sorrow. We never mean to cause you any pain. We only want to see you laughing, laughing and celebrating with this purple sign,” said Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis.

Dibble also applauded Coleman for convincing the Minnesota Department of Transportation to allow the signs for the highway to be purple instead of the usual brown.

Watch the full press conference courtesy of ABC affiliate, KSTP-TV, below.