Seasonal parking requirements begin in Rochester on November 1

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Winter approaches and with it comes season parking requirements in Rochester. Plus some snow.

On Nov. 1, Rochester city ordinances will implement alternating street parking requirements for vehicles parked on city streets from Nov.1 to April 1.

Regardless of weather forecasts, snow or ice conditions, the effect will remain in effect every day.

Overview of Rochester’s seasonal parking requirements:

Park vehicles on the side of the street with even house numbers when the calendar date is even . Park vehicles on the side of the street with odd house numbers when the calendar date is odd . While cars can be parked on both sides of the street in the evening hours, drivers should park their vehicles overnight for the requirements that are in place the following day from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

house numbers when the calendar date is .

Posted parking signs must be followed regardless of the calendar date.

This does not apply to metered spaces; however, parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs.

apply to metered spaces; however, parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs. Alternate side parking is not applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side.

applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side. Seasonal parking requirements apply regardless of weather or street conditions.