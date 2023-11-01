Seasonal Parking Begins in Rochester

(ABC 6 NEWS) – The time has come, seasonal parking is now underway in Rochester.

Let’s break this all down for you.

Make sure when you get ready to park, look at house numbers.

If it’s an odd day like November 1, park on the side of the street with odd house numbers.

When it’s an even numbered day like November 2, park your car on the side of the street with an even house number.

You have to do this until April 1 regardless of the weather.

Failure to follow these rules will result in a ticket.

