Searches for Madeline Kingsbury continue in Fillmore and Houston Counties

(ABC 6 News) – Another volunteer search for Madeline Kingsbury occurred Saturday on the borders of Houston and Fillmore counties.

It’s nearly been a month since Kingsbury’s disappearance and people across the state of Minnesota are not giving up hope on finding her.

“It’s really encouraging to see a community come together like this,” said Petra Eastling of Minnesota United.

Over a hundred people showed up Saturday morning at the Yucatan State Wildlife area to continue the search for Kingsbury. Law enforcement believes it’s still an area where they may expect to find her.

Since no law enforcement officers took part in Saturday’s search, other organizations stepped up to gather volunteers. Minnesota United, a group dedicated to finding missing individuals based out of the Twin Cities, was the group to do so.

“We’re just here to be boots on the ground. Law enforcement gives us the area and we are here to coordinate and execute and really bring the community together and help the volunteers cover as much ground as we can,” said Eastling.

ABC 6 did reach out to law enforcement officials Saturday asking if there would be any further searches for Kingsbury in the near future but did not hear back from officials for comment.