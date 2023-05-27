Searches for Madeline Kingsbury continue around Winona area

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been nearly two months since Madeline Kingsbury disappeared and organized, volunteered-based searches are still ongoing. Groups such as Minnesota United organized a couple of dozen people to join in the search on Saturday in hopes of finding her.

“One of the main things that you got to do when you’re facing a situation like this is just not giving up,” said Petra Eastling of Minnesota United.

Saturday’s search took place in the Winona area and along the Mississippi River shorelines on both the Minnesota and Wisconsin borders. Minnesota United said that local law enforcement recommended searching those areas again as water levels decline from spring flood season.

“As the weather gets nicer and people are out on boats canoes and paddle boards, out hiking and all that. Just be aware. Keep Madeline in the back of your mind,” said Eastling.

Not everyone can make it to these searches and for those who cannot, there will soon be another way for people to help out in finding Kingsbury.

“Everybody is always asking how can we get involved and what can we be doing even if we’re not physically able to search,” said Michaela Riepl, a friend of Kingsbury. “It’s just another opportunity to bring awareness to Madeline’s situation.

A ribbon and porch lighting event will be taking place on Kingsbury’s birthday (June 1) next Thursday, and already people from around the country have signed up to decorate their porches in blue; Kingsbury’s favorite color.

“It is crazy every time we hear about different areas that it’s reaching. Good Morning America and all of these places that are doing it. It’s just a very eye-opening experience that it’s not just in Winona Community it’s reaching all over. And just brings more hope that we will find her and bring her home,” said Riepl.