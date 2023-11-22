SE MN places to spend Thanksgiving Day 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Editor’s Note: If we’re missing a free community meal happening Thursday, Nov. 23, please email the details to news@kaaltv.com — location, time, and whether pre-registration is required. ABC 6 News has not included meals that required registration before Nov. 22 in this list.

Olmsted County

Mission Turkey Sandwich puts together “brown bag” turkey lunches for Rochester service workers starting at 10 a.m. and ending around noon. Event takes place at 3703 Country Club Road SW, Rochester. See https://fb.me/e/amWMEXqgJ for more information.

The Salvation Army provides a community Thanksgiving meal 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at115 First Avenue NE, Rochester. For more information, community members are encouraged to call 507-288-3663 or visit www.rochestersa.org.

Drive-thru lunch from noon until all the meals are gone, at LifeGate Services (1300 10th Ave NE, Rochester). First come, first served, see Facebook for more information.

Dodge County

Thanksgiving Day Meal, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Celebration Church (27337 County Highway 34, Kasson. Free to the community. Free will donations accepted. Call 507-634-1463 for more information.

Fillmore County

Free Thanksgiving Dinner 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Discovery Faith Community (200 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro). Click here for more information.

“Family of Friends” Thanksgiving meal beginning at noon, Pioneer Presbyterian Church (206 Fillmore Street, Chatfield). Call 507-867-3870 for more information.

Mower County

Canned food drive benefitting the Hometown Food Security Project at the Austin Bruins vs. N Iowa Bulls game beginning at 7 p.m. Any fan who brings a canned food item, or items, to Thursday’s game will receive a $5 off coupon for their next ticket purchase. Schedule | AUSTIN BRUINS

Surrounding Region

Thanksgiving Community Dinner held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Owatonna VFW (131 Oakdale St., Owatonna). Limited delivery available, call 507-451-1001 for more information.

Free Thanksgiving Meal 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lewiston Community Center (75 Rice Street, Lewiston). Hosted by Lewiston Church of the Brethren. Click here for more information.