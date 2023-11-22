Santa’s Shining Lights Display in Charles City returns for its third year

While Thanksgiving is coming up, some are already thinking ahead to Christmas. This Saturday is the opening night of this year's Santa's Shining Lights Display in Charles City.

The holiday cheer is all for a good cause as money from display rentals goes back to the Charles City Rotary Club. Event organizer Jessica Gintz and her husband started it in 2021 after moving to the area and looking for some holiday events. About 30 organizations have created displays for this year. Sparkle, the 38-foot-tall snowman is also making a return.

“Happy, excited. it gives me the warm fuzzies when you hear how awesome the event is and how excited people are. Especially after COVID, it was a rough year so then to come and do this. This just like really got everybody back into the holiday spirit,” said Jessica Gintz, the Event Organizer of Santa’s Shining Lights Display.

Opening night is Saturday, November 25th in Central Park. Food trucks will start serving around 4 p.m. There will also be fireworks and an appearance from Mrs. Claus. The display runs through New Year’s Eve.