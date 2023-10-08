Salvation Army collects winter coats for those in need

(ABC 6 News) – The weather is getting colder and soon it will be time to bring out the heavy winter coats.

For those who aren’t able to afford one on their own, the Salvation Army had its annual coat drive.

Preparing for their big winter coat distribution, volunteers collected donations outside the Hy-Vee Barlow Plaza from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the sixth year they’ve held this donation drive outside of Hy-Vee locations in Rochester.

Stationed at the back of the parking lot with Two Men and a Truck, dozens of people stopped by throughout the day to donate their old winter clothing.

“We’ll distribute coats to people in need all winter long, this is just to try to get as many coats to people before it starts getting cold,” said Rebecca Snapp, Director of Community Engagement with the Salvation Army.

Most of the coats will be given away Tuesday at the Salvation Army Core Community Center. Adults can stop by between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and families can bring their children between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For anyone in need who isn’t able to make it to Tuesday’s distribution, the Salvation Army will keep a small supply of winter coats all winter long.

You can contact the Salvation Army at 507-288-3663 to get what you need.