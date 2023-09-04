Rushford farmers spreading their love for cows at the Minnesota State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – Both cows and farmers tried to stay cool while waiting at the Minnesota State Fair, but this is nothing new for the Lind family of Rushford.

They have been coming to the fair for decades to show their cattle.

“We go to a lot of shows all over the country, and the Minnesota State Fair is one we really enjoy. We’ve been going here for a lot of years and it’s kind of a family event,” said Colby Lind.

Colby has been doing this since he was little and he’s happy to pass down the tradition to his kids, nieces, and nephews.

“In my mind, there’s no better way to raise a family than right here in the show barn. It teaches these kids so many things that make them great individuals,” said Colby.

While keeping the family tradition alive, the Linds are spreading their love for the farm life to others by mentoring kids who are interested in livestock. Kids like Tar Tut, who met the Lind family at a show back in 2013.

“I kind of found my love for showing cattle and just everyone I surround myself with in the ring is just kind of the driving force for me to become a better person,” said Tar.

Because of the support of the Linds, Tar went to school at Texas A & M and is now working the animal health and judges shows, but he still makes time to come help the Linds.

“It’s been an absolute blessing. I’ve been so fortunate to have the opportunities that they have presented me and the opportunities that they have given me. It’s been a fun ride so far,” said Tar.

“You know we kind of brought him along with us and he’s grown to be a part of the family. And it was fun a few weeks ago tar and I got to judge the Wisconsin State Fair together,” said Colby.