RSV cases on the rise across the country

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, are on the rise in parts of the country as pediatricians express concerns over shortages of a new preventative shot meant to lessen hospitalizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold like symptoms for most, but kills hundreds of young children each year and hospitalizes thousands.

Supplies for the new shot meant to protect babies against RSV has been limited.

A federal health official saying progress is being made to get tens of thousands of doses available as early as this week.

For more information on the RSV vaccines, click this link.