RST opens third Arts Elevated exhibit

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester International Airport (RST), in partnership with the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust, is celebrating the opening of the third Arts Elevated exhibit.

The program showcases local and regional artists to create a sense of place and enhance the airport experience for passengers. The exhibit displays 39 pieces of art valued at over $43,767—all of which are for sale.

A call for art was issued in November. Submissions were reviewed and selected by a committee formed by the Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust and Rochester International Airport administration. More than 120 creative submissions were reviewed resulting in the final selection.

“The creativity and technical skills of the regional artists were well represented in the variety of metal work, painting, photography, collage, beadwork, and drawing artwork submitted for review for the Arts Elevated at RST exhibition.” said Judy Hickey, of the Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust.

“By showcasing regional art at RST, we enhance the sense of place and build a connection to the community,” said the airport’s Executive Director, John Reed. “We are proud to offer this opportunity to local artists.”

For more information about Arts Elevated at RST and to view images of the exhibit, CLICK HERE.