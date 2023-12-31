RPU plow truck slides off road and leaks fuel after being punctured Saturday evening

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Dept. responded to a call regarding a plow truck that had slid off of the road and was leaking gasoline on Saturday night.

According to RFD, crews responded to a call at 225 18th St. SW around 9:18 p.m.

RFD officials say a Rochester Public Utilities plow truck slid off of the road while working and hit a fire hydrant on the street. Officials say the water main broke off below the hydrant and that one nut on the fire hydrant’s cap punctured the truck’s diesel tank. All fuel above the puncture point had leaked out prior to RFD’s arrival and was washed away by the flow of water from the broken main.

Notes from the call indicate that approximately 40 gallons of fuel were lost.

While responding to the call, one of RFD’s fire truck engines slid into a ditch near the scene. Law enforcement then ordered two trucks to respond, eventually pulling the engine from the ditch with no damage to the truck.

RFD officials say when the plow truck was pulled from the ditch, the fuel tank was further torn. At this time, RFD crews had a tank trap ready and began collecting the spilled fuel at the scene from the second tear.

Oil dry was then added to the fuel and tow operators removed the used oil dry from the scene.

RPU was on-site to shut the water off to control the water main break.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was notified of the leaked fuel in the stormwater runoff system by dispatch, according to RFD.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information once it is available.