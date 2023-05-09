RPT: Fairgrounds Park & Ride closed May 11 & 12

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) customers who typically use the Fairgrounds Park & Ride will have to use an alternate Park & Ride later this week.

RPT said it is closing the Fairgrounds Park & Ride on Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12 due to the Gold Rush event taking place at Graham Park.

RPT customers are instead advised to use the RCTC Park & Ride, located on the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College in the West Lot. It is accessible from Hwy 14/12th St. SE via College Dr. SE.

RPT said Route 560X will be rerouted to RCTC Park & Ride, keeping the published schedule. Route 306 will not stop at the Park and Ride lot. Route 250X and 203 will continue as scheduled at RCTC.