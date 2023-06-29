RPT Downtown Transit Center to relocate until mid-September

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) announced that the Downtown Transit Center will be temporarily relocated starting on Wednesday, July 5.

RPT said bus stops normally located along 2nd St. SW between S Broadway Ave. and 4th Ave. SW—known collectively as the Downtown Transit Center—will be relocated to Central Park, approximately 4 blocks to the north.

The relocation is due to lane closures on 2nd St. SW. RPT said the change is expected to last until September 15.

A total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along five block faces, which include each of the four sides of Central Park (2nd St. NW, 1st Ave. NW, 3rd St. NW, and 2nd Ave. NW) as well as the south side of 2nd St. NW across from Central Park.

All routes will follow the current schedules, although some delays are possible.

Specific bus stop locations are as follows.

Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along 2nd Ave. NW.

Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along 3rd St. NW.

Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along 1st Ave. NW

Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along 2nd St. NW.

Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of 2nd St. NW across the street from Central Park.

