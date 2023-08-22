RPT and other groups trying to beat the heat

(ABC 6 News) – The heat wave is here, and we know it is only going to get worse, but Rochester Public Transit is using its busses to keep people cool. And they’re just one of many groups helping people beat the heat.

“At a time when just being outside for an extended period of time can cause health and safety concerns, we really want to err on the side of compassion. And make those community assets available for those who may be struggling,” said Nick Lemmer with the City of Rochester.

People who find themselves stranded with nowhere to cool off can ride RPT buses to cool off for free. But RPT is warning riders that before they flag down a bus, make sure you know where it’s headed.

“Most of our routes do start and end in downtown Rochester at the transit center, but we don’t want to make a situation worse by potentially having someone stranded a long way from home,” said Lemmer.

Others in transportation are taking measures to stay cool too. MnDOT is strategizing workloads and locations for those outdoor road crews, because, despite the heat, work still needs to get done.

“If there’s more heavy outdoors work, can that start maybe right away first thing in the morning when it’s cooler? Can they be under a bridge or shaded areas and taking frequent breaks?” said Mike Dougherty with MnDOT.

Fall sports, like football, started last week. But some fields, like Kasson-Mantorville High School’s, will be empty this week. The Komets took things indoors to beat the heat.

“That’s our adjustment. We’re only going one time in the morning and then we come in and start to do more of our walk through or we do our conditioning indoors. We do our weight training like we do every other day, and we do little more film watching and chalk talking,” said Komets Head Coach Joel Swanson.

They’re spending more time inside, a lesson everyone can learn from. Experts are reminding people to limit their time outside, and drink plenty of water.