RPS’s new plan to hire more teachers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – School across the state have been experiencing staffing shortages for the past couple of years. And now, leaders at Rochester Public Schools want you to know that becoming a teacher may be easier than you think.

Whether your 4-year-degree is in business, communications or even healthcare, you can get a teaching license in Minnesota.

“If they have the bachelor’s degree and they also have been offered a position by a public school district, we can get what’s called a tier 1 licensure. We are not just looking for anybody, but we are really looking for people who have passion for students and families,” Early Childhood Special Education Director Malissa Nelson.

And if you do have that passion, there’s also a path to become a special-education teacher, an area in need of more staffing. And on Friday, RPS is inviting people to learn more.

“It’s an open event where people can come in. We are doing interviews on site, for anyone who might be interested or wondering if they can become a teacher in any of our positions from birth to 12th grade,” said Malissa.

Carrie Mosby is a current RSP teacher, and she followed this path. Her bachelor’s degree is in business, and she spent 15 years working at Target.

“I loved my job; I loved what I was doing. But as my children got older, I wanted to be able to spend more quality time with them. I stayed home with them for five years. And then as I got immersed in their pre-school experiences and their schools when they joined elementary school, it’s where I felt at home it’s where I wanted to be,” said Carrie.

Carrie chose to become a special education teacher. She says not having any formal education background made her a little nervous.

“They assured me that there were going to be people along the way to help me, that I wouldn’t be on my own,” said Carrie.

Carrie says this experience has made her a better mom and enjoys walking into work every day for a job she never thought she would have.

“Yeah, I love it. It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” said Carrie.

These licenses are kind of like contracts. They last for one year and can be renewed for a couple of years. But eventually you would need to get some sort of formal teaching education. And RPS says they will help you do that.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Edison Building.