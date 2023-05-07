RPS Honors Native American Students at 6th annual Powwow

(ABC 6 News) – It was a day of celebration at Mayo High School.

A Powwow is a gathering Native American people use as a place to dance, sing, and strengthen their culture.

These students were honored at the ceremony to congratulate them on graduating.

Mayo High School’s gym was filled with music and dancing.

This was the 6th annual Powwow put on together by RPS and the American Indian Education Program.

It’s events like this, that highlight the representation of Native American students.

“There are 18,000 students in our school system and about 250 Native American students so we’re small in number and we’re spread out across the district,” Native American liaison Tucker Quetone said.

The graduating students in attendance received a feather and blanket as they heard their names called.

They were honored to be a part of this ceremony and express their culture.

“For a long time I struggled with my identity as a mixed individual and it feels kind of accepting to actually be able to do this ceremony,” RPS graduate James Johnson said.

RPS graduation takes place next month on June 10th.