RPS High Schools hosts 2nd annual Iftar celebration

Students from Century, Mayo, and John Marshall High School’s Muslim Students Association came together for the occasion.

One by one, a student came on stage to share some words about the importance of fasting.

This was also an opportunity to express some of the difficulties they face with expressing their religion in school.

“So teachers can relate to the students and have a better understanding of those challenges when it comes to fasting. The challenges of being able to find a prayer space in our schools,” community organizer of the Muslim Coalition Salah Mohamed said.

Students were able to go through this process together as they were nearing the end of Ramadan.