RPD responds to suspected overdose incident

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said it responded to a suspected overdose incident in southeast Rochester on Tuesday night.

RPD said the incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. Officers were called to the 1400 block of 6th Ave. SE on a report of a 34-year-old male found on the floor of a home unconscious, but breathing.

The victim, from Chanhassen, Minn., was staying at the residence and was found when the tenants of the home woke up, according to RPD.

Responding officers administered Narcan and the victim began to regain consciousness.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

RPD said the victim may have used heroin, however are not sure at this time.