RPD: Resident interrupted attempted NE burglary
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported a Friday night attempted burglary.
According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 57-year-old man in the 600 block of 30th street ne was working in his garage when he heard someone kick the outside door at about 2 a.m. April 7.
The man told police he went to the door and when it opened, he saw a 5’10” white man with a medium build and “sandy brown hair” on the other side.
The suspect fled on foot when he saw the resident, police said.
According to the 57-year-old man, a NE neighbor told him he’d seen an unknown man in his backyard about a week prior.
Rochester police do not yet know if the incidents were connected.