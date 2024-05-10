Ronald McDonald House Charities receives donation from Subaru of Rochester

On Thursday, Subaru of Rochester donated a check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities as part of its "Share the Love" event.

The dealership donated $250 for each car purchased or leased from November to January. In total, the donation was for nearly $20,000.

“So last year they served a record number of families this year we a re seeing an increase in the need from the families coming into town needing medical care and the Subaru ‘Share the Love’ promotion is going to help us deliver on that mission day in and day out,” said Mick Mueller, CEO of Ronald McDonald House, Rochester.

As a thank you, a 12-year-old former guest of the local Ronald McDonald house, drew a picture of a Subaru in front of the charity.