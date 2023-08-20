Rockwell rider in hospital after crashing motorcycle in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) – A driver is in the hospital after crashing their motorcycle in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon.

According to the CGCO, deputies responded to a single vehicle, motorcycle crash off of Warbler Avenue on 150th St. just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, 28-year-old Michaela Hansen of Rockwell, was heading east on 150th St. when she lost control of her motorcycle and ended up in a ditch.

Hansen was wearing a helmet.

The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital in Mason City by ambulance.