‘Rock On Ice’ skating event garners crowds in Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- On Friday, many in Albert Lea dusted off their skates and gathered at the City Arena for the ‘Rock On Ice’ event.

Albert Lea Parks and Recreation, along with DJ Kessel, invited everyone at the event to have a good time while ice skating to music.

The event used to be an annual tradition before the COVID pandemic and after many requests from the community it was brought back last year.

For some, it was their first time on the ice, while others passed down a tradition to their children.

“I think it’s fun to hear the stories of parents coming out and being like, ‘We used to come here when we were kids,’ and now out with their kids and just kind of growing those traditions,” said Dani Bakken the Recreation Coordinator at Albert Lea Parks and Recreation.

Albert Lea Parks and Recreation hopes to continue the Rock On Ice event in the coming years.